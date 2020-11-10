New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Tata group firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the opening of The Connaught, a hotel under its SeleQtions brand, in New Delhi.

The hospitality major had acquired 33 years licensing rights for The Connaught in an e-auction conducted by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in June 2018.

The hotel features 104 rooms conceptualised by the globally-renowned Christian Lundwall of Lundwall Architects, IHCL said in a statement.

According to the company, the cost of the renovation of the hotel is around Rs 80 crore.

"The Connaught is the newest jewel in the crown of the SeleQtions portfolio. With its thoughtfully designed interiors, The Connaught reflects the best of the cultural and social milieu of the city," IHCL MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said.

With the launch of The Connaught, IHCL further strengthens its presence in India's capital, he added.

The hotel has spaces for business conferences or social gatherings, including a 2000 sq ft open air terrace capital, IHCL said.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 15 hotels in Delhi-NCR, including two under development, it added.

