Shimla, Dec 13 (PTI) A professor accused of sexually harassing two female PhD researchers at IIT-Mandi has been removed from his job, the institute said on Friday.

The professor had been compulsorily retired based on the report of the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) constituted to investigate the sexual harassment case, Registrar Sambhav Pandey told PTI.

The decision was taken by the IIT Board.

The professor has challenged the decision.

