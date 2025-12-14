Taipei [Taiwan], December 14 (ANI): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) accused China of misrepresenting the facts after Beijing, in a policy document, stated that "Taiwan is an inseparable part of China's territory" and expressed opposition to "Taiwan independence in any form", as reported by the Taipei Times.

Earlier this week, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a press conference to unveil its document titled China's Policy Paper on Latin America and the Caribbean, in which it asserted that the "one China" principle is the fundamental basis for China in building diplomatic ties with other nations.

"The Chinese government recognizes that the majority of Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) countries support the one China principle, acknowledge that there is only one China globally, consider Taiwan an inseparable part of China's territory, and view the government of the People's Republic of China [PRC] as the sole legitimate government representing all of China, while opposing 'Taiwan independence' in any form," the document stated, according to the Taipei Times report.

The ministry insisted that Beijing's erroneous assertion that "Taiwan is an inseparable part of China's territory" and its claim to oppose "Taiwan independence in any form" are attempts to mislead the truth and deceive the global community. The ministry conveyed its strongest condemnation and dismissed these claims, stating, "The Republic of China [ROC] is a nation with independent sovereignty, and the ROC and the PRC do not subordinate to one another," as noted in the Taipei Times report.

"The Chinese communist regime has never governed Taiwan; this fact not only represents the current objective reality but is also a widely recognised truth in the international community," the ministry commented. "Any assertion that misconstrues Taiwan's sovereign status will not alter this reality." The fact that the majority of Taiwan's diplomatic partners are located in Latin America and the Caribbean is compelling evidence against China's unfounded claims, it stated.

For years, China has lured various nations into a debt trap under the pretence of cooperation, causing the international community to grow cautious of its "deceptive, sugar-coated poison," the ministry remarked. "The MOFA urges all countries to collectively denounce China's enduring malicious fabrications," it stated. "Taiwan will not yield to the intimidation and diplomatic coercion from China's authoritarian regime," as reported by the Taipei Times.

Instead, Taiwan aims to strengthen its commitment to uphold freedom and democracy and to collaborate with allies and like-minded nations to ensure peace, stability, and prosperity in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region, it concluded. (ANI)

