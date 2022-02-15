Chennai, Feb 15 (PTI) Public sector Indian Bank on Tuesday said it has sponsored an emergency response ambulance to Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru.

It was done under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the city-headquartered bank said in a release.

S L Jain, MD & CEO of the bank handed over the keys of the ambulance to Dr Manoj Kumar H V, Dean & Director of the Bengaluru institute.

Jain emphasized on the need to widen the accessibility of health infrastructure to tackle any eventuality arising from the COVID-19 variants.

He stated further that Indian Bank has always been at the forefront to support the needy sections of the society as part of its CSR activities, the release said, adding, Indian Bank has supported hospitals in Patna, Meerut and Lucknow apart from Bengaluru with ambulances.

