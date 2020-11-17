New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) on Tuesday said it will plant 2.26 lakh trees, equivalent to the number of new vehicles that refuelled at its petrol pumps under the #TreeCheers campaign between November 12 to 16.

Over 1.17 lakh saplings have already been planted and the plantation of the balance is underway, the company said in a statement.

The #TreeCheers campaign was "aimed at promoting environmental consciousness and boosting the country's green cover," it said.

"Over 2.26 lakh customers drove into IOC fuel stations to get their new vehicles (2/3/4 wheelers) refuelled during the campaign period November 12-16," it said.

Trees remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and release oxygen, helping neutralise carbon emissions, it added.

IOC Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said," As a responsible corporate, IOC cares for the environment. The plantation in such a significant number across the country will cut pollution and enhance the green cover."

These 2.26 lakh trees, he said, will achieve carbon sequestration to the tune of 1.36 lakh tonnes CO2.

"Participation of our customers in the #TreeCheers campaign in such large numbers during the festive season has reinforced the belief in the environmental consciousness of our fellow citizens. Thank you, India," he said.

Customers participating in the scheme were handed over welcome letters for evincing their interest in greening the environment.

Also, IOC offered them complimentary membership of its loyalty programme, XtraRewards, with bonus reward points which can be redeemed against free fuel at IOC fuel stations, the statement said.

"IOC is an environmentally conscious corporate and has been taking several large-scale initiatives to protect the environment and sustain habitats near its operating locations/installations.

"Besides large ecological parks near its operating refineries, IOC took up an urban afforestation initiative titled 'Lungs of City', and planted over 80,000 trees in 2019-20, thereby creating an extensive green cover in 13 cities in India," it added.

