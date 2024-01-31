New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Wednesday reported a 32.49 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 187.42 crore for the quarter ended December 2023.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 141.35 crore during the year-ago quarter, IRB Infrastructure Developers said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during October-December 2023 rose to Rs 2,077 crore from Rs 1,570 crore a year ago.

The firm's expenses increased to Rs 1,783 crore from Rs 1,351 crore.

The company, in a statement, said its private InvIT associate was awarded TOT-12 and TOT-13 projects in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

