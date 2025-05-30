Jaipur, May 30 (PTI) Two court premises in Jaipur were thoroughly combed on Friday after a bomb threat was received, which turned out to be a hoax.

The Jaipur metro court (I) received an email on Friday morning threatening a bomb blast.

Upon receiving the information, the police swung into action. Teams of ATS, bomb and dog squads were dispatched to the court premises in Banipark and the family court in Jyoti Nagar, the police said.

However, after a thorough sweep, nothing suspicious was found. Subsequently, the premises were cleared for routine work.

There have been several similar incidents in the recent past, where bomb threats have been directed at collectorate premises, including those in Jaipur.

