New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Drug firm JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on Thursday reported a 32.41 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 97.88 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021 mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 73.92 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 593.01 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 443.56 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

"Our strong operational performance has led to market beating growth in India and steady performance in international business despite pandemic related issues and supply chain uncertainties," JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals CEO and Wholetime Director Nikhil Chopra said.

During the past one year, several initiatives including the re- aligned Go-To-Market model, diversification into complimentary therapies and new launches have helped the company sustain its growth momentum in India leading to market share gains and rank improvement, he added.

"While international business is confronted with external market challenges, our key markets like South Africa and the US have done well and Russia is showing signs of steady revival," Chopra said.

Shares of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs 1,657.40 on BSE, down 5.07 per cent from the previous close.

