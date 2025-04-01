New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) JSW MG Motor India on Tuesday reported a 9 per cent rise in wholesales at 5,500 units in March, as compared to 5,050 units sold in the same month last year.

The company's electric vehicles -- Comet, ZS EV, and Windsor, accounted for over 85 per cent of total sales, JSW MG Motor India said in a statement.

Windsor achieved the highest-ever monthly sales since its launch, it added.

The growth of EV portfolio demonstrates significant consumer adoption of the company's electric vehicle portfolio, it said.

