New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Juniper Green Energy on Thursday announced the appointment of Ankush Malik as its Chief Executive Officer.

With over 15 years of experience in the power sector, Ankush brings a strong track record of leadership, strategic execution, and deep industry insight, the company said in the statement.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 22, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

He was inducted in the Board as Chief Operating Officer (COO) on April 30, 2024.

In his new capacity as CEO, Malik will lead long-term growth strategies of the company and oversee all aspects of the company operations, business development, project development, construction and regulatory aspects of the business.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 22, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"As India undergoes a transformative energy transition, Juniper Green Energy is positioned to capitalise on the growing renewable energy sector in India. I look forward to working closely with our teams and partners to create long-term, sustainable value for all our stakeholders," Malik said.

An alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Lucknow, Malik has held leadership positions at Orange Renewable Power and gained valuable experience at ICICI Bank and Lanco Infratech.

Juniper Green Energy is an independent renewable energy power producer in India, focused on the development, construction and operations of utility-scale solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy projects. The company has grown its operational capacity to 1.1 GWp.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)