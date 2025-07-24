Kochi, Jul 24 (PTI) Federal Bank, a leading private sector bank headquartered in Aluva, on Thursday claimed it had "introduced India's first-ever biometric authentication solution" for e-commerce card transactions.

The initiative has been launched in collaboration with fintech partners M2P and MinkasuPay.

The bank's customers can now authenticate online purchases using just a touch or a look—their fingerprint or Face ID, an official release said.

This solution not only enhances security but also significantly improves transaction speed and user experience, it added.

The solution replaces cumbersome OTPs with biometric verification, reducing transaction times to just 3-4 seconds while enhancing security. It is designed to combine simplicity with security, offering users a seamless experience, it further said.

"The launch marks a transformation in how customers experience banking," Virat Sunil Diwanji, national head (consumer banking), Federal Bank, said.

