Chennai, Jun 7 (PTI) Global software-as-a-service company Kissflow Inc., has unveiled its 'unified low-code/no-code work' platform, aimed at simplifying work management and accelerating digital transformation for businesses and end-users, the company said on Tuesday.

The new platform brings together the entire spectrum of work management into an 'unified' experience for enterprise-wide users ranging from end-users, team managers, process experts and information technology developers.

"Globally, there are only 26 million developers, but there are 500 million business users. In this new world, without an inclusive approach where business experts and IT teams co-create, a holistic digital transformation is not possible," Kissflow CEO Suresh Sambandam said.

"An inclusive and unified experience for enterprise users is the only way to make their digital transformation goals successful", he said.

According to him, Kissflow provides an unified experience with its work platform that has capabilities for application development, process and data management, analytics and collaboration by embracing the 'low-code/no code' paradigm.

"With 500 million business users becoming citizen developers, this will be the game changer that will drive the future of work," the company said.

