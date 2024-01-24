Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 24 (PTI) The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) on Wednesday said that it plans to set up an Emerging Technology Hub at Technocity here at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore for the growth of deeptech startups.

The announcement by KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika comes in the wake of Kerala being ranked as one of three best performing states in the startup ranking 2022 released by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The Best Performer award was handed over to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his office by the KSUM CEO along with Rathan U Kelkar, Secretary, Electronics and IT, Government of Kerala, a KSUM release said.

Ambika said the Emerging Technology Hub will come up in a sprawling area of five lakh square feet at Pallipuram near the capital city, according to the release.

He further said that deeptech startups can leverage the immense possibilities of technology.

"The Emerging Technology Hub will be largely beneficial for startups from the domains of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Blockchain, Computer Imaging, and other innovative applications needed for burgeoning technologies like Virtual Reality," he said.

KSUM, in the release, said that those who are interested in associating with the formation of Emerging Technology Hub with suggestions, including possibilities of new technologies and investments, may apply through the link: https://zfrmz.com/7Hwe469CJ7ZmptvSiNP9

KSUM, which was established in 2006 under the Kerala government, works for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

