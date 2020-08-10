New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Leading hospitality school Les Roches on Monday said it is collaborating with luxury concierge and lifestyle management service firm Quintessentially India to help students prepare their travel details for Switzerland.

Les Roches is offering free access to a private Quintessentially account manager that will help students prepare their travel details for Switzerland for the October intake this year, the school said in a statement.

Also Read | Mi Note 10 Lite Likely to Be Launched in India As Mi 10i: Report.

"We understand that some students from India have been worried about travelling and hence we wanted to assure them and their parents by providing the best concierge service in India," Les Roches, Marketing and Enrolment Director Adrian Artimov said.

Les Roches is extremely delighted to be partnering with Quintessentially and hopes that it can achieve its aim of providing a pleasant journey to all its students, he added.

Also Read | Microsoft Next-Gen Xbox Series S to Be Launched This Month: Report.

"It is an absolute honour to collaborate with Les Roches, one of the leading hospitality institutions in the world. We believe our brand ethos is in perfect tandem with the ethos of Les Roches," Quintessentially India CEO Mishti Bose said.

Founded in 1954, Les Roches offers both undergraduate and graduate degrees in hospitality, tourism, and event management following the Swiss model of education.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)