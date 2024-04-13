Noida, Apr 13 (PTI) Around Rs 4.75 lakh unaccounted cash was seized from two people in separate incidents in Noida and Greater Noida on Saturday amid enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections, officials said.

With this, the cash seizure in this poll season across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar has gone over Rs 70 lakh, they said.

Also Read | Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Date, History, Significance and Everything You Need To Know About Dr BR Ambedkar’s Birth Anniversary.

In a statement, the police said its Flying Squad Team and officials of the Badalpur police station seized Rs 1.93 lakh from a vehicle during checking near the Girdharpur roundabout checkpost.

"The man driving the car has been identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Nandgram area in Ghaziabad," they said.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery Result 2024 Date: Know Prize Money, How To Check Punjab Lottery Result Online and Other Details at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

Separately, the district information office said Rs 2.85 lakh in cash was seized by authorities from a car during checking at the Chilla border adjoining Delhi.

"During the checking, the person sitting in the car, Imran, a native of Badaun district, was found with a ladies' purse which contained 570 notes of Rs 500 each, amounting to Rs 2.85 lakh. No details or documents related to the money were shown by him after which the cash was seized," FST-2 in-charge Nagendra Kumar said.

Further legal proceedings in both cases have been initiated and authorities concerned were informed about it, the officials said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar goes to polls on April 26.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)