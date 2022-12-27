Alibag, Dec 27 (PTI) At least 133 biogas units will be set up in Maharashtra's Raigad district under the National Biogas Management Programme, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Brain-Eating Amoeba, Naegleria Fowleri, Kills Korean Man, Know Everything About the Rare Infection Linked to Water.

The Raigad Zilla Parishad is planning to use biogas on a large scale in the district, while slurry from these units will be used as fertiliser, agriculture officer Milind Chaudhari said.

The Centre will provide assistance of Rs 10,000 to Rs 70,000 per unit, and 133 biogas units will be set up by March 2023, the official said.

Also Read | Flipkart Year End Sale Live in India: From iPhone 13 to Nothing Phone (1), Check Out Best Deals on Smartphones Here.

At least 17 biogas units attached to toilets will be set up in Alibag, Pen, Panvel, Khalapur, Karjat, Pali, Mahad, Mangaon, Mhasala and Roha, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)