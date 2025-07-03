New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Malabar Gold & Diamonds has commenced operations at its new jewellery manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The company has over 400 showrooms across 13 countries.

In a statement on Thursday, Malabar Gold & Diamonds said it has launched a fully integrated jewellery manufacturing unit, the largest of its kind, in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The facility is spread over 3.45 lakh sq ft area. It is the group's largest unit among its 14 manufacturing units across India and the GCC countries.

The unit has an annual production capacity of over 4.7 tonnes of gold jewellery and 1.8 lakh carats of diamond jewellery, along with an annual gold refining capacity of 78 tonnes.

The facility was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in the presence of Malabar Group Chairman M P Ahammad.

Established in 1993, Malabar Gold & Diamonds' total annual production capacity of gold and diamond jewellery is 40.68 tonnes and 3.61 lakh carats, respectively.

