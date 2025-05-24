Banda (UP), May 24 (PTI) A man was allegedly beaten to death with a stick during an altercation between two groups in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident that took place in Bamhori Sar village under the Talbehat police station area on Friday night.

Talbehat Circle Officer Abhay Narayan Rai said a scuffle broke out between two parties, both of which were in an inebriated state. During the fight, Santosh (35) was attacked with a stick and he died.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident. The accused, Parikshit, was arrested on Saturday, Rai said.

He said Santosh's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

