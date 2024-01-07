Sonbhadra (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) A 50-year-old labourer was allegedly beaten to death by his son following an argument in a village here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Sahijan Khurd village in the Robertsganj area here on Saturday evening after the victim Ram Raj reached home in an intoxicated condition and had an altercation with his son Santosh (25) over some issue, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kalu Singh said.

As the argument escalated, Santosh allegedly hit his father in the head with a stick, leaving him dead, Singh said.

The accused then fled the house after locking Raj in a room, he added.

The ASP, citing the deceased's family members, said Santosh is mentally-challenged.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to nab the accused, he added.

