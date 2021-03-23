Baripada (Odisha), Mar 23 (PTI) A local court in Odishas Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday ordered a person to life imprisonment after convicting him for the murder of an elderly man who had refused to give him liquor for free.

Rairangpur additional district court judge Anupranjan Pattnaik sentenced 49-year-old Arjun Majhi after convicting him in the murder case.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convicted person. It ruled that that he will have to undergo rigorous imprisonment for another six months in case of default.

On December 3, 2017, Arjun Majhi had beaten to death 60-year-old Pirthi Majhi, a neighbour, when he refused give him 'handia', a locally brewed liquor for free.

