Budaun (UP), Jul 16 (PTI) An alleged drug peddler was arrested on Wednesday with 155 grams of smack, estimated to be worth Rs 30 lakh, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Dataganj police station, Gaurav Vishnoi, told reporters, "During a routine checking at the Dev Sthal near Papar Dham, a suspicious person was stopped. Upon searching him, Rs 22,025 in cash and a knife were recovered. He also carried a bag containing a packet of white powder."

"The Narcotics team confirmed the substance to be smack upon checking a sample. The seized contraband weighed 155 grams, with an estimated value of approximately Rs 30 lakh," Vishnoi said.

The accused was identified as Radhakrishnan alias Matru, a resident of Firozpur Bajha village, Dataganj Kotwali. "During interrogation, he confessed that his brothers, Anil and Sudhir, procure drugs from a wholesale trafficker in Bareilly district. The three brothers then sell it in retail for substantial profits," Vishnoi added.

Police said that the identity of the Bareilly-based trafficker will be ascertained following the arrest of the two absconding accomplices.

An FIR has been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway.

