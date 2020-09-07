New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) MAN Industries (India) Ltd on Monday said it has bagged a Rs 370-crore pipe supply order from IHB Private Ltd.

IHB Pvt Ltd, a joint venture of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, is implementing the 2,805-km Kandla-Gorakhpur LPG pipeline project.

The pipeline, once constructed, is expected to be the world's longest LPG pipeline, according to IHB's website.

In the statement, MAN Industries (India) Ltd Chairman R C Mansukhani said, "There has been an increased dependence on LPG which further increases the importance for the pipelines."

He added that by bagging the new order, "we are ensuring that we are part of the overall growth of the economy and are on course of continuous growth that can be witnessed by our current order book".

Sharing further details over the phone, Mansukhani said the order is for supply of SAW welded pipe of X-70 API grade, to be delivered in 6-8 months.

Being constructed at an investment of Rs 10,088 crore, the pipeline will source LPG from the LPG import terminals on the western coast located at Kandla, Dahej and Pipavav and also from two refineries at Koyali and Bina. The pipeline would be directly linked with 22 LPG bottling plants — three in Gujarat, six in Madhya Pradesh and 13 in Uttar Pradesh.

