Huawei, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Huawei Y9a smartphone globally. The price & availability of the handset is still kept in suspense. The smartphone is listed on Huawei's global website in Midnight Black, Sakura Pink & Space Silver. Key highlights of the handset are a 6.63-inch FHD+ display, MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a quad rear camera system, a 4,300mAh battery & more. Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus, Enjoy 20 5G Smartphones With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Huawei Y9a features a 6.63-inch FHD+ TFT display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels & an aspect ratio of 20:9. For photography, the handset comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup flaunting a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor & a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP pop-up shooter for clicking selfies & attending video calls.

The handset comes powered by an Octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM & 128GB internal storage. The phone packs a 4,300mAh battery with up to 40W fast charging support in the global market. Huawei Y9a in the Middle East, Africa & some countries in middle Asia comes with a 4,200mAh with up to 22.5W fast charging facility.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C port & a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset runs on Android 10 based EMUI 10.1 operating system.

