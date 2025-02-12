Jaipur, Feb 12 (PTI) The temperature in Rajasthan has suddenly risen and the maximum temperature is being recorded above normal at many places in the state.

According to the Meteorological Department, there may be drizzle at many places in the state on February 16.

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in most parts of the state at present is being recorded between 25 to 33 degrees Celsius, which is 2-7 degrees above normal.

There is a strong possibility of a 1-2 degree drop in the maximum temperature in the next 48 hours and then a slight increase in the temperature again.

The weather is likely to remain mainly dry in most parts of the state in the coming days.

However, there is a possibility of partly cloudy weather during February 15 to 17 due to the effect of weak western disturbance.

At the same time, there may be light drizzle at some places in the northern parts of the state on February 16.

In the 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius in Barmer. During this period, the maximum and minimum temperature in Jaipur was 30.6 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius, respectively.

