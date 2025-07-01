New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has completed cleaning of rainwater harvesting systems (RWHS) in nearly 394 parks across its 12 municipal zones, officials said on Tuesday.

The systems, developed by the civic body's horticulture department, are designed to recharge groundwater using defunct borewells previously used for irrigation in parks, the department said in a statement.

Also Read | Who Is PVN Madhav? Here's Everything You Need To Know About the Newly Appointed Andhra Pradesh BJP President.

"The rainwater harvesting structures have been constructed as low-cost, sustainable solutions to promote water conservation and improve urban climate resilience. The initiative is aimed at ensuring the systems operate efficiently during monsoon," it further added.

Each RWHS comprises a 5x5x5 feet pit built around a perforated vertical pipe inserted into a defunct borewell. The pipe is wrapped in geotextile fabric to prevent clogging, while the pit is filled with small and medium-sized pebbles to aid filtration and percolation.

Also Read | ITR E-Filing 2025: Know How To File Income Tax Return Online at incometax.gov.in Before September 15 Deadline.

The surrounding area is levelled to direct surface runoff into the pit, enabling effective groundwater recharge.

"This technique helps prevent waterlogging and contributes to restoring the local water table. Each unit is constructed at a cost ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000, using eco-friendly and locally available materials," a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official said.

The MCD has also planned to install 115 additional rainwater harvesting systems this year, using a similar model based on existing borewells, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)