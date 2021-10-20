Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) Gross loan portfolio (GLP) of the microfinance sector grew 0.86 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 2,36,100 crore in the April-June 2021 quarter from Rs 2,34,100 crore in the year-ago period, according to a report.

The GLP declined seven per cent quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter, from Rs 2,53,800 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.

Total disbursements (value terms) grew 273.4 per cent to Rs 23,796 crore in Q1 FY2022, from Rs 6,372 crore disbursed in the year-ago period. However, disbursements declined 73 per cent in the April-June quarter, compared with Rs 88,517 crore in the March 2021 quarter.

Braving the COVID-19 pandemic impact, the microfinance sector was quick to recover to the pre-pandemic level by the fourth quarter of FY2021, said the report released by credit information bureau CRIF High Mark on Wednesday.

"However, with COVID-19 second wave and the re-implementation of lockdown in several parts of the country, the sector took a major blow again in Q1 FY22, with a steep decline in disbursements and high delinquencies," it said.

Portfolio at risk (PAR) 30+ days past due (DPD) stood at 15.4 per cent in the first quarter compared with 1.6 per cent in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

PAR 90+ DPD stood at 3.3 per cent against 0.7 per cent in the same quarter of FY2021, the report said.

