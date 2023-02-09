Panaji, Feb 9 (PTI) After a gap of over a decade, export of iron ore from Karnataka began from Mormugao port facility in Goa on Thursday with Vedanta exporting 4,000 Metric Tonnes of the cargo.

The iron ore export from Mormugao port had stopped since 2011 after allegations of illegalities marred the mining business in Karnataka.

Also Read | Education Ministry Says No Proposal To Convert Existing Institute, Varsity Into Central University.

"This is for the first time after a decade that the iron ore, other than originating from Goa, would be sent from Mormugao Port," Nitesh Samant, Head (Logistics) Iron Ore Business, Vedanta, told reporters.

He said that on Thursday, around 4,000 Metric Tonnes of ore from Chitradurga district of Karnataka was brought to the Mormugao port and the shipment will be sent to China.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear Mahashivratri Bumper Lottery 2023: Know Prize Money, Draw Result Date And Other Details.

Samant said that such exports will help the Mormugao port and also the local economy. He said that export of ore from Mormugao port would be a regular affair now.

A senior Mormugao port authority official said with the Goa government allowing iron ore from other states for export, the Mormugao port has welcomed the first assignment.

"This will be the first railway to arrive at the Vasco port after nearly a decade. This marks the beginning of activity at the MPT," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)