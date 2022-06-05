Jabalpur, Jun 5 (PTI) The charge of kidnapping under IPC provisions was recently added to a 2006 case of a minor girl going missing after her father approached the Madhya Pradesh chief minister's helpline, a police official said on Sunday.

The girl, 14 at the time, went untraceable in 2006 and a missing person complaint was taken then on the complaint of her father Sandeep Singh, Gorakhpur police station in charge SS Baghel said.

"In 2014, the Supreme Court had said a kidnapping case must be registered in the matter. As the girl is still missing, her father complained on the MP CM's helpline recently, after which the kidnapping charge was added and investigations began afresh," he informed. PTII COR ADU

