New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Musashi Auto Parts India Pvt Ltd on Tuesday announced the appointment of Naoya Nishimura as its CEO.

The company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Musashi Seimitsu Industries, Japan is into manufacturing of two-wheeler and four-wheeler transmission components in India.

Also Read | BJP Foundation Day 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of BJP Sthapna Diwas That Celebrates the Formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In his new role, Nishimura will work towards growing the penetration of Musashi's EV products in the India and Africa markets, the company said in a statement.

Previously he was the global Chief R&D Officer at Musashi, it added.

Also Read | AMC Raising Day 2024: Army Medical Corps Celebrates 260th Raising Day as They Live Up To The Corps Motto.

"Nishimura's appointment is a reflection of the evolving face of contemporary leadership with dynamic fusion of global experience, vision and diversity. Nishimura's expertise will help Musashi India steer through new challenges faced by OEMS in terms of fast-paced growth and capex-hungry financing requirements," Musashi President and CEO Hiroshi Otsuka said.

Nishimura has been associated with Musashi for over two decades and has worked across several international markets like Japan and North America.

His leadership and extensive background in research and development, electrification and business expansion brings a fresh perspective to Musashi India's vision of revolutionising the auto industry with quality products, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)