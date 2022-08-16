New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC on Tuesday floated a tender to raise Rs 5,000 crore term loan from financial institutions.

"We hereby seek participation of Banks/FIs (Financial Institutions) for the subject RFP (Request For Proposal for raising Rs 5,000 crore term loan)," a document said.

As per the document, the bids can be submitted till 1100 hours on August 31.

The minimum amount of loan offered by banks or FIs should be Rs 500 crore or in multiple of Rs 500 crore.

The proceeds of the loan will be used for capital expenditure, refinancing of loan and other corporate purposes.

