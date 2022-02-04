Bhubaneswar, Feb 4 (PTI) The Odisha government has generated Rs 1,143.14 crore in the month of January as SGST collection, a growth of 47 per cent, official sources said.

The collection of Rs 1,143.14 crore during January 2022 is also the third highest ever gross collection of SGST by the state since the inception of GST, he said, adding that the progressive Gross SGST collection till January 2022 is Rs 10,239.39 crore as against Rs 6,556.47 crore collected till January 2021 with a growth rate of 56.17 per cent. The corresponding collection till January 2020 was Rs 7,131.80 crore.

Total Gross GST collection of Odisha has been recorded at Rs 3,995.40 crore during January 2022 as against Rs 3,137.45 crore collected during January 2021 registering a growth of 27.35 per cent.

The progressive Gross GST collection till January 2022 is Rs 36,108.52 crore against Rs 23,226.91 crore till January 2021 with a growth of 55.46 per cent. The corresponding collection till January 2020 was Rs 24,254.21 crore.

There is also collection of Rs 965.92 crore in CGST, Rs 1,134.15 in IGST and Rs 752.19 crore in Cess during January 2022 the official said.

The total collection of VAT (Petrol and Liquor) is Rs 853.43 crore during January 2022 as against Rs 835.23 crore during January 2021 with growth rate of 2.18 per cent. Out of the above, collection from Petroleum products is Rs 657.99 crore while collection from liquor is Rs 195.43 crore during January 2022.

“Growth of GST during the current FY is a result of better non filer management and regular return scrutiny by circles combined with enforcement activities which have resulted in better compliance by taxpayers,” said SK Lohani, the Commissioner of CT & GST, Odisha.

He said during the current FY, 39,725 new taxpayers have been bought under the GST fold. A special two months drive for “survey and registration” of all potential GST & Profession Tax Payers throughout the state was completed recently during which nearly 19,000 persons were contacted by Sales Tax Officers out of which 3,727 eligible taxpayers were bought under the GST fold and 3,305 eligible persons were bought under the Profession Tax fold.

This apart, enforcement activities are being undertaken by the State GST Commissionerate as a deterrent to errant businessmen and to detect issue of fake invoice.

“During the current FY, six accused persons have been arrested involved in availing and passing on of bogus ITC total amounting to Rs 461.54 crore. Further, 183 business premises have been raided resulting in detection of fraud and collection of tax and penalty to the tune of Rs 29.67 crore on spot tax and penalty collected during current FY through mobile activities and transport godown checking is Rs 19.72 crore,” he said.

