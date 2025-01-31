New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Indian cloud service providers Ola Krutrim and AceCloud have started offering services of Chinese artificial intelligence platform DeepSeek in the country.

AceCloud was the first to announce hosting of DeepSeek.

AceCloud said that it will offer DeepSeek AI models to businesses with claims that the data residency will remain in India.

Krutrim claimed to be the first Indian AI company to deploy DeepSeek's AI models on domestic servers, eliminating data privacy and security concerns, at lowest ever prices.

Krutrim said that it is hosting DeepSeek's AI models on Krutrim cloud.

Kriutrim said that it will at present host five state-of-the-art DeepSeek AI models ranging from 8 billion to 70 billion parameters, at introductory prices ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 60 per million tokens applicable for a month.

"India can't be left behind in AI. @Krutrim has accelerated efforts to develop world class AI. As a first step, our cloud now has DeepSeek models live, hosted on Indian servers. Pricing lowest in the world," Krutrim Founder Bhavish Aggarwal posted on social media platform X.

AceCloud said that it has made available DeepSeek GenAI models on dedicated and shared environments on its cloud platform.

"AceCloud is the first Indian sovereign cloud provider to offer DeepSeek GenAI models at scale on its cloud platform to cater to businesses' evolving requirements while ensuring that the data residency never exits India in line with the country's data protection requirements," the company said in a statement.

