Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 17 (PTI) The Kerala Police and the Motor Vehicles department have seized 32 motorcycles and registered cases against four individuals involved in reckless biking during a concerted statewide effort to curb bike stunts that endanger public safety.

In a joint operation called "Bike Stunt", the authorities suspended 26 licences and also levied Rs 4,70,750 (Rs 4.70 lakh) as penalty, the police said.

Also Read | UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For 1,544 Assistant Teacher Posts, Know How to Apply From March 22 at sssc.uk.gov.in.

The action was initiated after the Traffic Road Safety Cell, under the Traffic IG, examined various social media accounts and found motorcycle stunt videos, they said.

Most of the vehicles were modified, they added.

Also Read | Indian States and Their Formation Dates: Maharashtra Din, Bihar Day, Karnataka Rajyotsava, Kerala Piravi & More - Marking Celebrations of Statehood Days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)