Bareilly (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) A porter allegedly shot two contractors of a parcel agency at a busy bus stand here in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Tuesday, killing one of them and critically injuring the other, police said.

The shooting, which created panic at the Satellite Bus Stand, was allegedly triggered by an ongoing dispute over parcel rates between the contractors and porters.

Police said Anuj Pandey (32) died in the shooting while his brother Atul Pandey is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Porter Naubat Yadav was caught by a traffic police constable stationed near the bus stand. He allegedly admitted to shooting the two brothers, police said.

Investigations revealed that Anuj and Atul Pandey, residents of Pratapgarh, won a contract for porters and parcels at the bus stand about six months ago, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Pareek said.

Before this, porters worked independently, but under the new system, they were required to pay a commission to the contractor, leading to resentment among the porters, he said.

On February 2, a clash erupted between the porters and contractors over the issue, after which police booked both sides under preventive provisions.

On Tuesday evening, Naubat Yadav from Mehtarpur Karod in Bareilly allegedly entered the cabin of the brothers, pulled out a country-made pistol and opened fire. Anuj collapsed while Atul was injured in the attack.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared Anuj dead on arrival. Atul remains in a critical condition.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Atul alleged that the porters had been harassing them for a long time. He claimed that they had reported the issue to the assistant regional manager and even filed a complaint at the Baradari police station after allegedly being assaulted five days ago.

