Puducherry, Sep 4 (PTI) The Pondicherry Engineering College (PEC) will become a technical university from Saturday following an order issued by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.

She issued an order on Friday declaring that the Puducherry Technological University Act 2019 will come into force tomorrow. The Act clears the decks for the government- run engineering college to be upgraded into a technical university.

The Act received Presidential assent in July and PEC would become an affiliating, teaching and research university.

The Lt Governor is the Chancellor of the University under the Act.

All along, Pondicherry Engineering College was affiliated to Pondicherry University, a centrally administered higher education institution.

A section of the faculty told P T I that the enforcement of the Act on the occasion of Teachers Day (September 5) bears significance.PTI CORR SS

