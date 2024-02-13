Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Pet care startup Supertails has raised Rs 125 crore in a series B funding round led by RPSG Capital Ventures and existing investors Fireside Ventures, Saama Capital, DSG Consumer Partners, and Sauce VC.

The startup said the money will be used for business growth, customer acquisition, investment in technology, expansion of healthcare services, including Supertails pharmacy, and to make a foray into an omnichannel distribution.

Also Read | First-Ever Hindu Temple in UAE To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on February 14: All You Need To Know About BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

Supertails had previously raised Rs 90 crore.

The series A round was led by Fireside Ventures, along with existing lead investors Saama Capital, DSG Consumer Partners, Sauce.vc, and angel investors, including Kunal Shah of Cred, Sanjay Kapoor of Genesis Luxury Fashion, Varun Alagh of MamaEarth; Ankit Nagori of Curefoods; and Shashank Mehta of The Whole Truth Foods.

Also Read | Sarojini Naidu’s Birth Anniversary 2024 Date: Know the Significance of the Day That Marks the Birthday of the ‘Nightingale of India’.

Bengaluru-based Supertails offers supplies for pets, training to owners apart from offering online consultations, online behaviour training, and a pet pharmacy.

Founded in June 2021 by Varun Sadana, Aman Tekriwal, and Vineet Khanna, Supertails aims to lead the pet care market by addressing the evolving needs of pet owners through customised offerings.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)