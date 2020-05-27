Latest News | PFC Ties Up with TajSATS to Provide Food to COVID-19 Warriors

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Wednesday said it has joined hands with TajSATS to provide food to frontline COVID-19 warriors including doctors and other healthcare professionals.

"In yet another step to battle COVID-19 pandemic, PFC has tied up with TajSATS, one of Asia's largest food companies, to provide hygienic and nutritious food to frontline COVID-19 warriors," a PFC statement said.

Under this initiative, the company has provided financial assistance of about Rs 64 lakh to TajSATS for supply of high quality and hygienic food to the doctors and medical staff of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi on daily basis for a period of 60 days beginning May 25, it added.

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital is one of the hospitals dedicated to the treatment of COVID-19.

Earlier, PFC had contributed Rs 200 crore to the PM-CARES Fund to support the battle against COVID-19.

The employees of PFC have also come forward for the cause and have donated their one day's salary to the PM CARES Fund.

PFC has also contributed Rs 50 lakh each to the District Collectors of Siddharth Nagar and Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh and another Rs 50 lakh to Indian Red Cross Society to provide medical equipment in Kota, Rajasthan.

