New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) PNB Housing Finance on Friday said its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 3,500 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to fund business growth.

The NCD will be raised on a private placement basis, PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

The fund will be raised in tranches over the next six months, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)