Chennai, Apr 5 (PTI) German luxury sports carmaker Porsche on Tuesday announced appointment of KUN Premium Cars Pvt Ltd as its dealer partner for Porsche Centre Chennai. Strengthening its presence in southern region, the company has set up VST Supercars Pvt Ltd as in charge of Porsche Centre in Bengaluru.

Both the business partners have initiated operations out of interim facilities that provide a full suite of assistance to existing and future Porsche customers including sales, service and spare parts.

"The opening of both facilities marks an important milestone in Porsche's development in India where the brand has now expanded to eight sales locations across the country with more to come", a company statement said here.

This announcement marks an important step for the brand's presence in Southern India and is vital to Porsche's growth strategy across the country, company Brand Director Manolito Vujicic said.

"The appointment of both partners to cater to our customers in Bengaluru and Chennai respectively concludes the first phase of our ambitious plan for the year", he said.

"With these new facilities, we confirm our commitment to the market and we plan to establish a Porsche network of nine locations by next year", he noted.

The new dealerships feature sales and after sales facilities and highlights the variety of Porsche models ranging from two-door sports cars, luxury limousines to the brand's SUV variants.

"We are excited and fully committed to offering a benchmark service to all Porsche customers in Chennai and its surroundings", Porsche Centre Chennai, dealer principal, U Venkatesh said.

"The team has undergone extensive training to ensure our customer service is on par with the brand's worldwide standard from the start," he said.

Porsche Centre Bengaluru, dealer principal, Arun Surendra expressed confidence that Porsche Centre in Bengaluru will always offer a 'customer first' approach. "We look forward to delivering the first sports cars to excited customers and providing existing Porsche drivers with a benchmark service," he said.

