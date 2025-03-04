New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Power Grid Corporation of India on Tuesday said that it has secured three projects related to setting up of inter-state power transmission systems.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has been declared as successful bidder under tariff-based competitive bidding for three projects to establish inter-state transmission system under Build, Own Operate and Transfer (BOOT) mode. The letter of intent (LoI) for the respective projects have been received by Power Grid on March 3, the company said in a regulatory filing stated.

Also Read | What Is Acute Respiratory Insufficiency? Pope Francis Suffers 2 Episodes of Respiratory Failure Caused by Bronchospasm, Know All About It.

One of the projects is a transmission system for evacuation of power. It comprises augmentation of transformation capacity at the under-construction Sirohi substation in Rajasthan. The project also comprises 765kV transmission lines traversing through Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The second project is for augmentation of transformation capacity at Banaskantha (Raghanesda) in Gujarat.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 05 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The third project, also a transmission system, involves establishment of a new 765/400/220 kV Kurnool IV pooling sub-station and augmentation of transformation capacity at existing C'peta substation in Andhra Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)