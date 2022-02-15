New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Union minister R K Singh will interact with students and think tanks during a three-day event on renewable energy beginning Wednesday.

The programme 'New Frontiers' will be conducted by Ministry of New & Renewable Energy as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

According to a ministry statement, a physical event on 'India's Leadership in Energy Transition' will be conducted on February 16 at Vigyan Bhawan.

Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh and Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Bhagwant Khuba will give special address.

Besides, industry leaders who have submitted their Energy Compacts will be felicitated by the ministers.

The launch of the Energy Compacts booklet is also part of the felicitation programme.

The ministry will organize three webinars on February 17, including on 'Women in RE- Call for Action'.

On February 18, the final day of the programme, a brainstorming meeting on 'Roadmap to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070' will be organized on a virtual platform, besides other events.

