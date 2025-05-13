New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) A proclaimed offender, wanted in a 2021 gang rape case and a recent shooting incident, was arrested from Tis Hazari Court premises, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Abdul Gaffar, a resident of Burari, had been absconding since October 2021. He was wanted in a gang rape case in the Burari area, they said.

"Three of his co-accused were arrested earlier, but Gaffar evaded arrest despite several police raids. He was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court in April 2022," a senior police officer said.

According to police, Gaffar was also wanted in another case registered in March after a man sustained gunshot injuries. He had allegedly fired upon the victim and gone into hiding.

A team was formed and working on tracking Gaffar. After sustained pressure on his family and network, the accused surfaced at Tis Hazari Court on May 9, reportedly to surrender, but was apprehended by the police team before he could do so.

During interrogation, Gaffar told police he ran a water tanker supply business in Burari with his brother and had a drinking habit. He admitted to both the gang rape incident and the recent firing.

