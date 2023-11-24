New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) The Ministry of Rural Development and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare on Friday jointly launched a training programme for 'Krishi Sakhis' to promote natural farming.

The programme was launched under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

The rural development ministry said in a statement that the initiative is aimed at training 50,000 'Krishi Sakhis' to give them certification in a phased manner by the National Centre for Organic and Natural Farming (NCONF), a subordinate office of the agriculture ministry, which will be the nodal institution for this.

Training modules have been prepared by the NCONF and sent to the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) for the final review.

Also Read | Tiger Population in India: Annual Tiger Census in West Bengal’s Sunderbans to Begin from November 27.

Speaking at the event, Additional Secretary, Rural Livelihoods, Charanjit Singh highlighted the role of Community Resource Persons in bringing the transformation in the rural areas through social and economic mobilisation.

He said the role of natural farming initiative is of paramount importance for both the ministries to transform the villages as “samrudhhi villages” and to create "lakhpathi" SHG members.

Joint Secretary, Rural Livelihoods, Smriti Sharan stated that the transfer of technology from labs to land is critical and Community Resource Persons (CRPs) play a vital role in this. She added that the CRPs can handhold small and marginal farmers in enhancing their productivity through natural farming.

To improve the financial status of the SHGs, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare (MoA&FW) and the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) have decided to converge their various schemes. To this effect, an MoU was signed between MoA&FW and DAY-NRLM, MoRD on August 30, 2023 to certify 'Krishi Sakhis' as Para-Extension Workers by MANAGE, MoA&FW.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)