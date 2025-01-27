Jaipur, Jan 27 (PTI) Ruling BJP and opposition Congress councillors pushed and shoved each other at the general body meeting of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation on Monday.

Congress councillors stormed to the well, raising slogans against Mayor Soumya Gurjar. They were holding posters on alleged poor sanitation and lack of development in the city.

BJP councillors rushed to the well, too, and there was a scuffle between the two sides.

During the proceedings, the House paid tributes to politicians and noted personalities who died.

Soon after, a Congress councillor put a "sweets box" filled with garbage on the mayor's table, saying the city's residents "had sent it for her".

After this, the mayor adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes.

When the House resumed, Congress councillors, holding posters against "bad sanitation system and lack of development work", came to the well. To this, BJP councillors also rushed to the well, following which, both sides manhandled each other.

Amid the din, the mayor adjourned the House for 30 minutes and met with some protesting councillors. The Hose then resumed further proceedings.

