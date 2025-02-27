New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Radisson Hotel Group on Thursday said it has signed a new proprty in Jaipur.

The signing of the 200-key Radisson Collection Resort & Spa, Jaipur marks the group's fourth property in the city and the third Radisson Collection hotel in South Asia, the company said in a statement.

"This will be our fourth property in the city, which has always been a leading tourism and MICE destination. With growing demand for exclusive accommodations in this dynamic market, this signing further strengthens our commitment to providing bespoke experiences in iconic Indian destinations," Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, South Asia, Nikhil Sharma said.

Radisson Hotel Group is one of largest international hotel operators in India with over 199 hotels in operation and development.

*Dhanuka Agritech to award best KVKs annually

Dehradun: Crop protection products manufacturer Dhanuka Agritech will confer annual awards comprising cash prizes, trophies and certificates to the best performing Krishi Vigyan Kendras and extension scientists across the country.

Its proposal to give away the KVK awards every year to recognize excellence in agricultural extension was accepted at the 17th Agricultural Science Congress, organized recently by the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences at the GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology in Pantnagar.

The initiative, endorsed by President of the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS), Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) & DG, Indian Council of Agricultural Reasearch Himanshu Pathak, aims to honour outstanding contributions to agricultural extension and innovation, a press release from Dhanuka Agritech said.

Governor of Uttarakhand Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also addressed the event urging the scientific community to spearhead a new revolution in Indian agriculture through innovation and advanced technologies.

