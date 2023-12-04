Alibag, Dec 4 (PTI) A total of 169 retired teachers have been appointed on a honorarium of Rs 20,000 per month in Zilla Parishad schools in 11 talukas of Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said on Monday.

He said 1,250 posts of teachers are vacant in ZP schools and the move is expected to reduce the strain on the system.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Rains: Several Vehicles Get Washed Away As Heavy Rainfall Triggered by Cyclone Michaung Causes Waterlogging in Parts of Chennai (Watch Video).

Giving a break up, the ZP official said 31 retired teachers have been appointed in Mahad, 25 in Mhasala, 23 each in Pen and Roha, seven in Sudhagad, three in Poladpur, two in Tala and one in Murud.

"The appointment is temporary in nature and the allotment of schools will be done as per requirement by the concerned block development and education officers," the official added.

Also Read | Telangana Election 2023 Results: From Aggressive Campaigning Led by A Revanth Reddy to Anti-Incumbency, These Factors Helped Congress Win India’s Youngest State.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)