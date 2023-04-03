Alibag, Apr 3 (PTI) A total of Rs 184 crore has been recovered from debtors by the Pen Urban Cooperative Bank located in Maharashtra's Raigad district, the lender's administrator said on Monday.

Also Read | Acer Launches New Aspire 3 Laptop Powered With Intel Core i3 Processor in India; Check Specs and Price Details.

The bank was hit by a scam of more than 795 crore in 2010, which was probed by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Adjourns for the Day After Passing Competition Bill 2023 Without Discussion Amid Rucks by Opposition Over Adani Issue.

Several bank officials were arrested for alleged misappropriation of funds to buy property etc, resulting in the loans becoming non-performing assets, as per the ED.

The one-time settlement scheme has mopped up Rs 2.74 crore from 227 debtors, while loan recovery stood at Rs 184.71 crore, the administrator said in a release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)