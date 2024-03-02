New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Rain lashed parts of Delhi early on Saturday even as the national capital's minimum temperature settled five notches above normal at 18.2 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The Met office has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds during the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to settled around 22 degree Celsius, it said.

At 8.30 am, the humidity level was recorded at 76 per cent.

The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 9 am with a reading of 148, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

