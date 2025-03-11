Jaipur, Mar 10 (PTI) Flower petals were showered from a helicopter over the Khatu Shyam Temple and its visitors on Monday as Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma offered prayers at the renowned shrine in Sikar district of Rajasthan, officials said.

A fair is ongoing at the temple which is being attended by a large number of devotees, they said.

According to the officials, Sharma prayed for the prosperity of the state and the welfare of its people, they said.

A grand procession was also taken out, in which the devotees played Holi with 'gulaal' (powdered colour).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)