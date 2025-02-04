Gurugram, Feb 3 (PTI) Gurugram police have booked employees and bouncers of a real estate company for their alleged involvement in trespass theft and illegal confiscation of construction materials of another company's project in Manesar, officials said on Monday.

According to the complaint filed by Dhirendra Dadwal, director of Prominent Enterprises Private Limited (a real estate company), they had built a boundary wall around a land as part of their Swastik Green project in Manesar.

"On January 29, the employees of Vatika Group, (Bayani Developers Private Limited), came with their team and started demolishing our property. They demolished our 200-foot boundary wall. When we tried asking them why they were doing it, Deepak, Surender Joshi, Jagmohan Gulia along with 100 bouncers and security guards abused our staff and threatened to hit them with their equipment," Dadwal said in his complaint.

He added that after demolition, the accused took the construction material from the site.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at IMT, Manesar police station under sections 329 (3) (criminal trespass), 303 (2) (theft), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, they added.

No official of the Vatika Group was available for a response on the matter.

